The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.