The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

