The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

