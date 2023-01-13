The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,055,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,414,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $149.81 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

