The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $120.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.77.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PGR opened at $132.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89. Progressive has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
