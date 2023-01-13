The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

