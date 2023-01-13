The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CFO Sells $2,818,000.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Toro by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

