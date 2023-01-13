Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,189 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.22 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $466.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

