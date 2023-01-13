TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $227.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $201.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLD. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.45. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $251.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 162,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 107,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

