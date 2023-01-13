Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,066 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 87% compared to the typical volume of 2,173 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE:EVGO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

