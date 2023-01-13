Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Down 1.0 %

Ameren stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

