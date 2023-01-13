Traders Purchase Large Volume of Biora Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,637 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,039 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biora Therapeutics Price Performance
BIOR opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.67. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04.
About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.
