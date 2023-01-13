Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Up 2.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.42. 57,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 91,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.
The company has a market cap of C$133.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
