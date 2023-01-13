Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $12.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

