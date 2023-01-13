UBS Group Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $124.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CROX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,350. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Crocs by 419.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 165.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

