UBS Group Lowers IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target to GBX 1,120

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.01) to GBX 1,120 ($13.65) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered IMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,655 ($20.16) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

IMI Stock Performance

IMI stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. IMI has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

