Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.86.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
ULTA stock opened at $491.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $495.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
