Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UCTT. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $86,730.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

