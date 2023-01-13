Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 2.4 %

UGP stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

