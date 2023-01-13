Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
UGP stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
