United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

United Malt Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. United Malt Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

