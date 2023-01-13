United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $261.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.25. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,390 shares of company stock valued at $46,244,015. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

