UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

