US Bancorp DE Buys 4,790 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

