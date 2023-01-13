US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,779,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $329,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $466.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.