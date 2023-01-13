US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $241.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

