US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 978.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KEY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

