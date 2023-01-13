US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $263,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 766.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 111,933 shares during the period. Covea Finance bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $21,097,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AME opened at $145.55 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

