Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

