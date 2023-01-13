Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 2,498,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 2,187,595 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 33.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,612,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,208,000 after purchasing an additional 914,540 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $15,225,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

