Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $98.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

