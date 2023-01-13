Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

