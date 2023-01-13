Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

