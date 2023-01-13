Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,488,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

NVO stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $139.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

