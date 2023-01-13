Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $342.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $365.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.