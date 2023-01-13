Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.00 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

