Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $239.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

