Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

