Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.30.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.07 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.