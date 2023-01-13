VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

