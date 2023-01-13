Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $223.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average is $203.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

