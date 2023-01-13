vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

