Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($172.04) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($186.02) to €125.00 ($134.41) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($156.99) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($193.55) to €183.00 ($196.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

