Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBX. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.09.

NYSE WBX opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the third quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

