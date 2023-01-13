Walter Public Investments Inc. Purchases 594 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $409.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

