Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $127.99 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.