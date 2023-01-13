Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

WAL stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.