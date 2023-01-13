Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 62,559 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

