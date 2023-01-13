Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of WRFRF opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.