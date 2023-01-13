Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

SPGYF stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.