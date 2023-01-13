Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $394.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

